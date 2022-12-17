Ron Vernetti Named Outstanding Eagle Scout

Written by Jeff Tyler

On November 9th, Ron Vernetti was presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award at the “Gathering of Eagles” hosted by the San Diego Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Vernetti was recognized as a notable Eagle Scout who, through his work and volunteer efforts has improved his community and inspired others.

Graduating from Coronado High School, Ron took his Juris Doctorate from University of California at Los Angeles.After serving in the U.S. Navy at Fleet Airborne Training Group Pacific, Vernetti left active duty and joined the San Diego County District Attorney’s office prosecuting criminal cases. Moving into private practice, he opened a general law office in Coronado, eventually specializing in wills and estates. Concurrently Mr. Vernetti became a licensed real estate agent and handled real estate transactions related to his law practice.

In 1993 Mr. Vernetti left the law practice to follow a calling he had to help youth. He embarked on a new career as a teacher at Mater Dei Catholic High School in San Diego. Ron taught U.S. History and Government to juniors and seniors for the next 10+ years. His teaching success was recognized with the Mater Dei Distinguished Crusader award.

Throughout his various careers Ron has consistently supported Coronado youth. In Scouting, he served as an adult leader with Troop 75 in the 1970’s and 1980s. In 1978 he became Cubmaster for Pack 122, leading Pack meetings for a number of years. The Vernetti family established Little League in Coronado and Ron served as a Little League coach for more than a decade. In 2003 Ron & his dad funded Vernetti Stadium in Coronado to provide improved Little League facilities.

In the community, Ron has been a member of the Rotary Club of Coronado for 40+ years, being selected as Rotarian of the Year in 1988. He has also served on the Board of Directors for St Vincent DePaul/Father Joe’s Villages, for the Thousand Smiles Foundation and is a big supporter of Safe Harbor Coronado.

Throughout all his life, Ron Vernetti has made a positive impact through his service. He has lived the Scout Oath and Law, and, Ron Vernetti is still making a positive, long-term impact to his community. Ron Vernetti is most deserving of the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award.

The National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) was established in 2010 to recognize notable Eagle Scouts who have performed distinguished service at the local, state, or regional level. NOESA recipients have inspired others through their actions and have devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs. Previous recipients include explorers, military flag officers, scientists, government officials, and prominent businessmen. The selection of San Diego recipients is made by the San Diego Imperial Council of the Boy Scouts of America. More information is available at: https://eagle.sdicbsa.org/nesa-honor-roll/





