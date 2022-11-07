Monday, November 7, 2022
CoSA Student to Show Documentary Short at Coronado Island Film Festival

Level III Film Student Baxter Simpson, class of 2024 Shows Short Documentary

Baxter Simpson, Coronado School of the Arts Level III Film Student. Photo By Kel Casey, courtesy of CoSA.

Baxter Simpson, a Coronado High School junior in the Film Strand of the Digital Media Arts Conservatory at Coronado School of the Arts has been selected to show his short documentary, “Coronado High: The Story Of The Coronado Company,” during the annual Coronado Island Film Festival which runs Nov. 9-13, 2022.

Simpson’s documentary is the true story of a high school teacher and his students, who became some of the biggest drug smugglers in the United States during the 1970s and early 1980s.

“Baxter’s commitment to excellence in his craft shows his clear dedication and passion to film and helps bring acclaim to our program. I am proud to have him in my class,” film teacher Michelle Evenson said. “Baxter’s future is bright.”

In addition to being a level III film student, Simpson is also a member of the National Honor Society at CHS.

Simpson’s film will be presented as part of the film festival’s emerging filmmakers panel. To get your tickets go to coronadofilmfest.com and search for “Coronado High: The Story Of The Coronado Company.” The eight-minute short film documentary will show on November 11 at 10am.

 

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

