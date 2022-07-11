Monday, July 11, 2022
Sailor Assigned to USS Carl Vinson Pronounced Dead Onboard the Ship

1 min.
By Managing Editor
USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
SAN DIEGO (Feb 14, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Johnson)

A Sailor assigned to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was discovered unresponsive onboard the ship on July 10, while pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado.

Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play.

In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the Sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified.

Source: U.S. Navy

 

 



