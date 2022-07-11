Sailor Assigned to USS Carl Vinson Pronounced Dead Onboard the Ship

A Sailor assigned to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) was discovered unresponsive onboard the ship on July 10, while pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, Coronado.

Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play.

In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the Sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified.

Source: U.S. Navy






