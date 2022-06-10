Friday, June 10, 2022
Military

Navy Helicopter Crashes Near El Centro, All Four Air Crew Survived

1 min.
By Managing Editor

 

On June 9 at approximately 6 pm, an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island, crashed near El Centro while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. All four of the air crew on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered. One of the aircrew has suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

No additional information was provided at this time.

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four (HSC) 4, MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the "Black Knights"
Search and rescue (SAR) swimmers, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four (HSC) 4, jump from an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Black Knights,” during SAR swimmer qualifications, Jan. 28, 2015. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon E. Renfroe/Released)

 

Source: Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs

 

 



