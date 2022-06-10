Navy Helicopter Crashes Near El Centro, All Four Air Crew Survived

On June 9 at approximately 6 pm, an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island, crashed near El Centro while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. All four of the air crew on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered. One of the aircrew has suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

No additional information was provided at this time.

Source: Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs





