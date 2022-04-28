COVID Update from Sharp Coronado Hospital

More than two years since the pandemic caused the world to abruptly pause, there are still many unanswered questions. Most people are ready to travel and be together again; and while some mandates are being rolled back, there are still uncertainties. We reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital’s CEO Susan Stone to get the latest update on the COVID patient numbers here and answers to common questions people are asking. As a community, we are fortunate to have her leading the dedicated healthcare professionals at our local hospital, which has been here since 1926, and is currently undergoing an expansion of emergency services and a renovation of the intensive and acute care delivery units.

How many COVID patients are currently in the hospital?

As of 5 pm on April 27, 2022, there are no COVID positive patients hospitalized at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

What is the current hospital visitor protocol?

Sharp HealthCare’s visitation protocol is summarized on our website: www.sharp.com/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions

What have you found to be the most effective treatments for COVID?

Vaccination has been the single most effective treatment in preventing severe COVID-19 severity of illness. For those diagnosed with COVID-19 very early – monoclonal antibody treatments are demonstrating effectiveness in preventing severity of illness.

Schedule an appointment for a vaccine through the MyTurn vaccination site. Additional information here: www.sharp.com/coronavirus/vaccines

Are there new emerging variants?

The CDC is tracking multiple Omicron related variants of concern. New variants are expected to occur and can be followed on the CDC website: What You Need to Know About Variants | CDC

What is the current recommended isolation period when people test positive for COVID?

The CDC has a wonderful summary of the current quarantine and isolation recommendations. Calculating Isolation – Day 0 is your first day of symptoms or a positive viral test. Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms developed or your test specimen was collected. If you have COVID-19 or have symptoms, isolate for at least five days. COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC

In what settings do you still recommend mask use?

Within the hospital campus we are required to continue the masking mandate. Many cities, states, and federal regulations have changed, and some have lifted masking mandates. In general, consider wearing a mask if you are immunocompromised and/or if you live with someone at high risk for severe illness; and the CDC does continue to recommend wearing a well-fitting mask if you will be out in public in an indoor setting. Use and Care of Masks | CDC

Are the number of elective surgeries back to pre-pandemic levels?

Elective surgeries have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we continue to work with our surgeons to add on cases that may have been deferred or delayed due to the pandemic.

What is the best policy for getting boosters ~ one versus two, and will more be coming, potentially annually like the flu shot?

The CDC has published data indicating the COVID-19 vaccine protection decreases over time, especially for certain groups of people. For this reason, the CDC is recommending at least one booster vaccine for those age 12 and older. Second boosters are approved for those 50 years and older, those ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and for those who got two doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters | CDC

Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination | CDC

What are the latest recommended guidelines for children and COVID vaccines?

The CDC recommends everyone ages five years and older get vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Teens | CDC

What are some of the common COVID myths?

There are several websites that provide accurate vaccine and COVID-19 information, and many of these sites specifically address the many myths. One excellent resource regarding vaccines myths is CDC’s Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines.





