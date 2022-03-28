“Million Dollar Quartet” to Open Lamb’s Players Theatre’s 2022 Season

Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced the opening in Coronado of Million Dollar Quartet April 2. The production received strong audience response when it was first produced at the Avo Playhouse in Vista in 2019.

Million Dollar Quartet: Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis

On December 4, 1956 these four musical legends met at Sam Phillips’ Sun Records studio in Memphis to share songs and record together for the first and only time. This smash musical hit is a fascinating look at that night and how they and their music would change American culture forever. Featuring: Bret Benowitz, Michael Louis Cusimano, Ben Van Diepen, Charles Evans Jr., Katie Sapper, and Lance Arthur Smith.

by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

directed by Kerry Meads

musical direction by Patrick Marion

choreography by Colleen Smith

Tickets range from $24 to $68, depending on the seating section and day of the week. Discounts are available for seniors (66+) and veterans. Half-price tickets are available for youth (ages 5 to 17), young adults (18 to 34) and active duty military.

Showings are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 4pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm.

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Ave, Coronado

www.lambsplayers.org

619-437-6000

Lamb’s Players Theatre operates under the Health Protocol set by Actors Equity, the union of theatre performers. To help ensure safety and well-being in the current pandemic environment, all our theatre staff, cast and crew members are fully vaccinated. All our Usher Teams are required to be fully vaccinated as well. Currently all audience members ages five and above are required to have proof of full vaccination with 1) a physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card issued at the time of vaccination, or 2) a photograph of the patron’s Vaccination Record Card, or 3) a digital vaccination record. Or, unvaccinated guests must have proof of a negative Covid test administered by a medical professional withing the previous 72 hours. All patrons are required to wear masks at all times while inside the theatre building.





