Sunday, March 27, 2022
Oceanfront Summer Family Vacation Home

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beachfront home!

Best location in Coronado! Right on the beach, a large, spacious home over 5,000 square feet, 5 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, private pool and jacuzzi, rooftop deck. This house has it all! Views forever! Multiple balconies to enjoy those sunsets.

The owner of this home has made many upgrades over the last year so you will enjoy your stay. Brand new mattresses, new roller shades on the windows, new outdoor furniture, new appliances. Three car garage with additional off-street parking. The home has four fireplaces to enjoy some cozy nights, too!

Now accepting applications for our premier Vacation listing for July 1st – August 15th. Call us today at 619-435-6238 for more information!

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 



Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
