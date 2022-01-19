Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Coronado Community Foundation Awards Third Round of Grants

Submitted by Coronado Community Foundation

By Managing Editor

CCF logoThe Coronado Community Foundation awarded six more $1000 grants to round out our “Let’s Connect” campaign. Our next step is to meet with each of the 21 organizations to learn more about them and explore opportunities to partner in the future. Their perspectives will help focus our efforts to grow charitable giving in and around Coronado.

“When we find needs and issues that are greater than one organization can tackle, we’ll work to develop collaborative efforts to address them.  Some areas we’ve identified and possible collaborations include the arts, seniors, community health and families in need,” says board chair Helen Kupka.

Congratulations to these six area nonprofits organizations that received the second round of Coronado Community Foundation grants. At the organization’s request, Coronado Community Foundation will also list them on our website with a link to their website.

These organizations are:

  • Coronado Playhouse
  • Mainstreet Coronado
  • Musica Vitale
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation
  • Safe Harbor
  • United Through Reading

The Coronado Community Foundation Board and Advisory Council have been working for almost two years to create the foundation, which itself is a nonprofit organization.

The founding board members include Kupka, as well as Dianne Lookabaugh, Debbie Starke, Bill Lowman and Jeff Tyler. The Advisory Council is chaired by Bill Lowman and includes Dick Arnold, Ron Beaubien, Missy Cook, David Davenport, Jim O’Connor, Laura Deitrick, Michelle Gilmore and Cindy Swain.

The Coronado Community Foundation is one of almost 800 community foundations across the country that work to grow charitable resources to improve the quality of life in their communities.

For more information about how you can invest in Coronado through charitable giving, visit www.ccfcoronado.org or call 619-389-5280.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

