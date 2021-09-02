Real Estate: Spectacular Ocean and Bay Views from Balcony and Rooms

Lovely high floor one bedroom one bath unit with spectacular ocean and bay views from the cozy balcony as well as all rooms.

This very sought after southern exposure gem is the first time on the market since new and shows beautifully. Great rental history for the investor being sold furnished and turn key. Power blackout shades in the bedroom. Tastefully tiled balcony and captivating ocean views visible in the mirrors from the kitchen and bedroom. This unit was “The Model”. See more photos.

Address: 1810 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1001

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 705 sq ft

Price: $1,288,000

