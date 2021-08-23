Real Estate: Looking for a “beach house”….this is it!

- Advertisement -

Looking for a “beach house”….this is it! This large corner terrace unit has it all; three bedrooms and three bathrooms plus an oversized terrace with dining, seating and BBQ for the entire family. Use the adjacent outside staircase to access the park-like setting below with just a few steps to the beach, pool and tennis courts. Other Coronado Shores amenities include the oceanfront club house, fitness center and homeowner’s Pavilion. All of this is located just a short walk to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

Address: 1820 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #107

3 Beds, 3 Baths, 1,746 sq ft

Price: $2,950,000 (Look inside)

- Advertisement -

------



Listing courtesy of:



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.