CHA Announces 2021 GEM Nominees

The Coronado Historical Association is dedicated to preserving our community’s special heritage and celebrating our past, present, and future.

In that spirit, every year since 2013 the Coronado Historical Association bestows a GEM award to the owner of a local home or business who, by Going the Extra Mile, accomplished exceptional results preserving a Coronado cultural resource. These dedicated community members choose to restore rather than replace these structures, ensuring that Coronado’s architectural GEMs remain in place for generations to come.

This year, our 2021 Community Nominees are:

1111 G Avenue, Built: 1914, Architectural Style: Bungalow, Architect: William Templeton Johnson; Builder Sidney D. Chapin

1127 F Avenue, Built: 1925, Architectural Style: Mission Revival, Architect: Richard Requa

855 Alameda Blvd, Built: 1936, Architectural Style: French Eclectic, Architect: Hurlburt, Frank, and Slaughter

532 Marina Place, Built: 1929, Architectural Style: Dutch Colonial Revival, Builder: A. M. Southard

545 Ocean Blvd, Built: 1910, Architectural Style: Tudor

535 Ocean Blvd, Built: 1911, Architectural Style: Italianate, Architect: William Sterling Hebbard

547 A Avenue, Built: 1910, Architectural Style: Craftsman Cottage, Builder: E. Cameron

We will be congratulating and featuring all the nominees—and celebrating Coronado’s history—over the next few weeks, culminating with the announcement of the 2021 winner during May, National Preservation Month! Learn more about CHA and the GEM Award at www.coronadohistory.org!