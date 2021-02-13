Saturday, February 13, 2021
BusinessFeatured

Geppetto’s Knows There’s No Age Limit on the Fun of Toys

By Jennifer Velez

Who could have predicted that the pandemic would make baby toys popular with teenagers? Coronado Geppetto’s Store Manager Colette O’Brien says that she has been surprised yet delighted to see the shift in toys appealing to a variety of ages. For example, the Dimpl toy, typically a sensory toy for babies, now resonates with teens who can’t resist fidgeting with them during Zoom classes.

- Advertisement -

The Dimpl baby toy has been a big hit with teenagers during the pandemic.

The most popular items sold during the pandemic have been Legos, ride-on toys like scooters, and puzzles and board games for the whole family to enjoy during all this togetherness. With a range of products sure to please everyone from age 0 to 100, prices start at $1.00 for a squishy emoji to $270 for the Taj Mahal Lego set. O’Brien says she relishes recommending trendy or unique gifts based on her expertise, and she feels customers appreciate the personalized service. She also loves seeing kids come in with their own money to purchase toys, and says they usually put a lot of thought into their selections.

- Advertisement -

Geppetto’s Store Manager Colette O’Brien loves helping customers find the perfect gift.

O’Brien says that people’s buying habits have changed over the past year, with many scooping up puzzles and board games for family activities. Geppetto’s carries a selection of new games like the creative Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza card game to the popular German Settlers of Catan, to classics like Monopoly. She says that parents are looking for ways to offset screen time and are gravitating to active toys to get kids outside. “Parents are also looking for boredom busters and those come in a variety of forms,” she comments.

- Advertisement -

With 10 Geppetto’s stores, President Brian Miller says that the Coronado store has been one of their most productive during the pandemic. And although overall sales are down, Coronado has had some more profitable months versus previous years. He notes that typically Coronado Geppetto’s has a mix of 50/50 revenue from tourists and locals, but this past year has seen local support increase to 80 percent of sales. Both say the holidays were busy, with people wanting to get in the festive spirit, and they are thankful for the many residents who shopped local. Complimentary gift wrapping is a huge plus so that presents are ready to give.

Legos are a universal favorite!

As soon as customers enter the store, they are warmly greeted by either O’Brien or one of the other friendly employees. The store was only closed for three weeks and she says they have gotten excellent traction by upping their social media game on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Kids have been coming in to ask for products they saw featured in the fun videos. Geppetto’s had the advantage of already having a comprehensive website, but Miller and O’Brien say it was updated, and a special link was created for customers to order and request curbside pickup, which has been popular.

Product assortment is way too numerous to list, but a sampling includes squeezable Squishmallows, a wide array of stuffed animals, lava lamps, trains, arts and crafts, small collectibles, books, and retro toys like a Curious George Jack-in-the-Box. Geppetto’s also offers ordering by phone, and staff are willing to talk customers through their inventory to find the perfect gift or toy. They are also willing to schedule private shopping times before the store opens, if needed for people to feel safe. They have put all the COVID safety precautions in place with sanitization, hand sanitizer, and limiting the number of customers in the store.

Kids of all ages love the color changing LumiPets Night Lamp.

Miller and O’Brien say they miss the kids’ smiles behind the masks, because they are in the business of making children happy. They can’t wait to interact more with their customers and return to hands-on experiences.

Geppetto’s is located at 1146 Orange Avenue and also offers gift certificates if parents, grandparents, family members, or friends are undecided. Find Geppetto’s on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, oorder on their website at www.geppettostoys.com/ or call 619-522-0918.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Pandemic Pivot: New Concept Debuts at Leroy’s Roadside Refresher

Let’s talk burgers! Everyone has a favorite, but now there’s a fresh, new burger option in town to try with some truffle fries and...
Read more
Education

The Global Pandemic Through the Eyes of Coronado Students; Coronado Historical Association Unveils New Exhibit Featuring Student COVID Art

When the Coronado Historical Association first began collecting COVID-inspired art from Coronado school children last spring, they had no idea how long the pandemic...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Community Grant Program Applications Now Online

The City of Coronado is now accepting funding applications from local-serving nonprofits for Fiscal Year 2021/22.The purpose of the City’s grant program is to...
Read more
Business

The Coronado Flower Lady: Business is Steady, Ready for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, look no further than The Coronado Flower Lady’s stand. It has been a part...
Read more
Business

People’s Need to Get Outside Helps Sustain Little Sam’s Rentals

You never know who will walk in the door at Little Sam’s Island and Beach Fun says owner Sam Frederick, who took over the...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Soledad PlaceVictim reported items, including...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Très Chic Items Beckon to Shoppers in Française French Goods

There’s a new rooster in town inviting you into recently opened Française French Goods at 1037 Orange Avenue. The shop is the vision of...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Current Phases & Tiers, Registration Websites, 2-1-1

Positive news on the COVID-19 front this week as California lifted the Stay Home Order and the County of San Diego went back to...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Décor Brings the World to Coronado

“When one of your best customers comes back five times during a holiday season for more of the same items for gifts, you know...
Read more
Business

New and Pre-Loved Treasure Trove of Finds at Coronado Vintage

Always an exciting shopping experience, you never know what you’ll discover at Coronado Vintage, which features unique décor, jewelry, new gifts and much more,...
Read more
City of Coronado

Ocean Blvd Project, Restaurant Compliance, Federal Lobby Report Discussed at Council Meeting

The Ocean Blvd enhancement project has garnered an outpouring of public opinion. For the council meeting on January 19, 28 community comment letters were...
Read more
Community News

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time, 2021 Version ~ Craving Cookies for a Cause

Who can argue with tradition? Especially when it involves delicious cookies that have been around since 1917. Even before the 1918 flu pandemic, Girl...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.