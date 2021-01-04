Coronado’s Renee Eader Wins Large on Wheel of Fortune

Longtime Coronadan Renee Eader won nearly $20,000 on her Wheel of Fortune gameshow stint last week, snagging the limelight and proving entertaining and fun.

With her extended family longtime fans, her history with the show made watching Eader take to the storied stage that much more exciting. Eader was recorded on the show in October, with COVID-19 precautions in place, but didn’t let that stifle her joy.

During her introduction as a resident of Coronado and medical assistant, Eader said hello to her son and added, “Mommy loves you” — show host Pat Sajak said hi to her son too and that “Uncle Pat” loves him as well…though don’t count on being in the will, Sajak said with a grin.

Eader later described how the puzzles are harder than one would think when under the pressure of the actual show. She would try to buzz in first with an answer so she wouldn’t miss the chance to win a round, but you’re often left with an incorrect guess. Eader said it helps to know the game but the show does give you a print-out of the rules and tries to encourage you to make smart choices.

“People have no idea,” she said though. “I went in thinking I wasn’t going to win anything. And when I was trying to spin the wheel, it was so difficult — so I just thought, I’m just going to have fun. I think that’s why I looked so shocked (when she won the Mystery Round Wedge and $10,000).”

Eader said her friends noticed she didn’t look nervous. She didn’t know why and added how she tried to play defensively too. On the Mystery Round, she said it was easier for her to choose to flip that Wedge because she had just started that round so had nothing to lose at that point, and if she didn’t get it, the other contestants wouldn’t either.

Wheel Watchers Club members pay special attention to the Mystery Round. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then a viewer at home with the selected ID gets a chance to win $10,000 too.

The Coronado local laughed at how her cousins who have been on the show always tease her now about “sun-drenched peaches” when the puzzle solve was “sun-drenched beaches.” Eader said she forgot the category for a moment, and noted the category doesn’t stare at you largely like it does from home.

Eader made a point lightly that she’s been given grief online since she didn’t solve the puzzle “antique wooden hutch,” but said she got the word “antique” at least with only two letters known. She also laughed at how a hutch isn’t something that seems to be used as much anymore.

Eader still walked away with $19,700, the amount she had going into the Bonus Round, but didn’t claim that final win which would’ve added $38,000 to her tally – since it’s the show’s 38th season; that’s how it works, she said.

Wheel of Fortune fans can submit an application online for a chance to be on a virtual audition.

Eader said that after taxes she plans to invest the money and use it for her son’s college fund.

“From Uncle Pat,” she said.

