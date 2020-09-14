Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, September 14, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentTravel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip Cut Short by Wildfires

By Morgan Willis

After exploring the beautiful Olympic Peninsula in Washington, I drove the van to the North Cascades National Park. Having found a nice place to stay by Lake Baker, I set out to climb up glaciers, hang out in hot springs and enjoy the amazing views of Mt. Baker.

Google Maps

- Advertisement -

While there I hiked to Cascade Pass and got to see mountain goats in the wild for the first time. I even had a baby and its mom walk just a few feet in front of me on top of a glacier. This national park was probably my favorite one of my trip so far, and I really wish I had been able to spend more time there.

Unfortunately, I had to leave on September 9th. The spot where I had parked my van was a cell reception dead zone and so I hadn’t heard the news about all of the fires spreading around the Pacific Coast. I had seen smoke slowly coming in the day before and decided that I should go into town the next morning to see where it was coming from. Only when I finally got reception did I realize the extent of the fires around me.

- Advertisement -

Upon finding out that the area in which I’d been staying now had a red flag warning, I made the decision to cut my trip short and head back to Seattle. I’ve now been staying with some family friends here for a few days and hope to resume my journey south soon.

Vandemic adventure: Morgan WillisWhile it’s unfortunate that I wasn’t able to continue, I feel lucky that I am safe, have a place to stay and that I wasn’t in any real danger of being caught up in the fires. Seeing areas that I had just driven through last month go up in flames is heart breaking. All I can hope is that these fires can be contained quickly and that they don’t spread further into populated areas.

I’ve now been spending my time working on freelance projects, catching up on a few shows on Netflix, and cautiously planning my next move. I’ve been missing the outdoors a lot too, as the skies here in Seattle have become filled with smoke, preventing me from even going outside for prolonged periods of time.

Before this latest development, the plan had been to explore the Oregon coast on the way back to California, but unless a miracle occurs my trip back down will be much shorter than I had planned for. I’ll still try and see a few coastal spots along the way, as I’ll have to break the trip from Seattle to Coronado up into a few days. I’ll have to come back to the Pacific Northwest to really explore the entire coast another time.

For now, I’ll be checking the fire maps daily to see when I can start heading south on my way back to Coronado. Once I arrive there I’ll plan my next trip, if any one has any suggestions for where I should go next, please let me know!

Next stop: Coronado

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Morgan Willis
Morgan Willis
Morgan grew up in Coronado and attended Coronado High School. He recently graduated college at Arizona State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is now traveling around the country in a Eurovan, sharing stories from the road.

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Climbing St. Helens and exploring the Pacific Northwest

When I set out on my Vandemic Adventure I only had one one obligation I had to fufill: climbing Mount St. Helens on August...
Read more
Travel

Paradise on a Trike

Paradise Trike Tours isn't just a popular activity for cruise ship guests to San Diego but an ideal excursion for area residents as well as other...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Climbing for a Cause

I’m several weeks into my Vandemic Adventure and it’s been transformative, especially in these trying times. Being on the road and living in a...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Exploring the Eastern Sierra Nevadas

It’s been almost two weeks since I left Coronado to head up north in my 20 year old Eurovan camper, and time has really...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: A Trip to Tahoe

For my first longer trip I chose to travel up to Lake Tahoe with my dog Bhumi, a one and a half year old...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Getting Ready, Finalizing Details

Since writing my first article for The Coronado Times I’ve been kitting out my 20 year old Eurovan, planning a route for my first...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rick and Lanette PerrymanPerhaps at no time in our community’s history has there been such an overwhelming need for sound leadership, and...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Bridge Learning, Equity Action Plan Updates; Board Members Push for Faster Reopening, More Transparency

The Coronado Unified School District Board meeting was held at the district offices on Thursday, September 10th at 4pm. The topic of the hour?...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Vandalism Report on A AvenueVictim found car's windshield smashed...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Rotary’s 2020 Wine Tasting Goes Virtual; features Paso Robles Wine Country

The public is invited to Rotary’s End Polio Now Wine Tasting Event and Live Auction on Friday, Sept, 25 at 6 pm featuring the...
Read more
Community News

9/11 Memorial at Coronado High School – ‘Never Forget’

Coronado High School's Navy Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) placed flags in the CHS quad to honor and remember those that perished and...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Runs On Track Record

Mayor Richard Bailey said a friend who doesn’t live in Coronado texted him recently joking, “Congrats on having the job that literally no one...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.