Sodexo at Sharp HealthCare Launches New Nourish Menu for Patients at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Sharp HealthCare system to launch a new menu for patients this summer. The new Nourish menu has been featured in the Mindful Café for some time and is based on the principals of culinary genomics — the union of culinary arts and nutrigenomics.

What sets Nourish apart from other menus is its focus on how ingredients are sourced and selected, the methods used to prepare it and how it is served.

“Our team developed Nourish understanding that 99.9% of the genetic makeup of all human beings are identical,” said Lauren Blacker, MS RD, district manager of Food and Nutrition Services at Sharp HealthCare. “The difference, determined by your personal genetic make-up, is how much of a certain food you need – not whether or not you need it. Everyone can benefit from increased consumption of the health-promoting, gene-influencing foods in the Nourish menu – in the hospital and at home.”

The Nourish menu encompasses seven patient diets, including regular, heart-healthy, gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian, vegan and diabetes-friendly.

Featuring delicious recipes such as a Roasted Vegetable Egg Stack, Forest Mushroom Soup, and an Asian Vegetable Salad, this new menu will help Sharp continue its commitment to advancing the health and wellbeing of the community.

