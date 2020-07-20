Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

Sodexo at Sharp HealthCare Launches New Nourish Menu for Patients at Sharp Coronado Hospital

By Sharp Coronado Hospital

Asian Root Vegetable Salad
Sharp Hospital’s Nourish Asian Root Vegetable Salad

Sharp Coronado Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Sharp HealthCare system to launch a new menu for patients this summer. The new Nourish menu has been featured in the Mindful Café for some time and is based on the principals of culinary genomics — the union of culinary arts and nutrigenomics.

- Advertisement -

What sets Nourish apart from other menus is its focus on how ingredients are sourced and selected, the methods used to prepare it and how it is served.

“Our team developed Nourish understanding that 99.9% of the genetic makeup of all human beings are identical,” said Lauren Blacker, MS RD, district manager of Food and Nutrition Services at Sharp HealthCare. “The difference, determined by your personal genetic make-up, is how much of a certain food you need – not whether or not you need it. Everyone can benefit from increased consumption of the health-promoting, gene-influencing foods in the Nourish menu – in the hospital and at home.”

The Nourish menu encompasses seven patient diets, including regular, heart-healthy, gluten-free, lactose-free, vegetarian, vegan and diabetes-friendly.

- Advertisement -

Featuring delicious recipes such as a Roasted Vegetable Egg Stack, Forest Mushroom Soup, and an Asian Vegetable Salad, this new menu will help Sharp continue its commitment to advancing the health and wellbeing of the community.

About Sharp HealthCare
Sharp HealthCare, San Diego’s most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women’s health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan, and numerous outpatient facilities and programs. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Sharp Coronado Hospitalhttp://www.sharp.com/hospitals/coronado/
Exceptional care in an exceptional community.The city of Coronado is unlike anywhere else in the world. So we think its hospital should be, too. At Sharp Coronado Hospital, we pride ourselves on how we care for our community. We believe in kindness and compassion, use the most advanced technology — and like Coronado itself, our hospital is calming and warm to help you heal and grow.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip...
Read more
Community News

Do You Know What To Do To Get Off State Watchlist?

On July 3, San Diego County was placed on the state’s Monitoring List after the region’s case rate went above 100 positive cases per every...
Read more
Community News

“Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program

Have you registered for our “Dive into Discovery” Summer Reading Program at Coronado.beanstack.org? It may look a little different this year, but Summer Reading is...
Read more
Community News

Meals on Wheels Coronado: Service With a Smile

Coronado residents Rose and Sam Benedict, shown in the photo, along with a team of volunteers, have been serving meals and checking on the...
Read more
Community News

Imperial Beach COVID-19 Testing Site Opens

San Diego County opened its newest COVID-19 testing site in Imperial Beach. The free, drive-up testing site is in the parking lot of Mar...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 15 through July 2)

Crimes: 7/2/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 100 block of Acacia WayUnknown suspect entered the victim's attached garage via an exterior bathroom, while victim...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christopher Slatoff (video)

"Sheltering Wings" by sculptor Christopher Slatoff is a public art piece that sits elegantly in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays, celebrating...
Read more
Education

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.