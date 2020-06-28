Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, June 29, 2020

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

By Alyssa K. Burns
2020 Updated Layout

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at 971 Orange Avenue in January 2012. After the pandemic hit, all clothing was removed from the popular boutique leaving many questioning if the store was closing for good.

Dollie Catlin, owner of Dollie Style and Accessories, had recently walked into Blue Jeans and Bikinis seeking a part time job. What evolved from that interview was much more than she could have imagined. Owner, Rachel Wolfe, hired Dollie as the General Manager, and the pair have worked together to create the re-imagined boutique.

Many know Dollie from her previous brick and mortar mini shop, located at 824 Orange Avenue inside Nail Studio Coronado. Dollie closed her business during the quarantine and gushes about the new experience at Blue Jeans and Bikinis. She shares, “this is totally different from handbags. The shop is constantly shifting.” Along with the staple blue jeans and bikinis for sale, customers can now found Hammitt handbags, a selection of jewelry, and a gift line.

The shop itself looks sleeker and elevated. There is now a couch where Dollie says husbands can sit down while their wives shops or, “if women want to stop in and visit with us – we are thrilled!” Dollie describes the style as “more modern, geared to the 40 year old demographic. It’s high quality with real gold and diamond.” Of the transition, Dollie describes the whirlwind, “we gutted the place in 21 days!”

While they had planned for the Coronado Chamber to hold an official ribbon cutting, that will have to wait. Dollie pictures a big event down the line, after COVID-19 guidelines ease up. Of opening this weekend, Dollie explains, “I’m so grateful to see the customers again! They aren’t just customers – they are friends and family. Working with Rachel on this has been a gift. We really hit it off. I’m excited for what’s next.” The Coronado location of Blue Jeans and Bikinis will be the first of their shops to reopen. They are following reopening health guidelines including mandatory masks while inside the boutique, limiting customers to six at a time, checking staff temperatures daily, and sanitizing throughout the day.

Blue Jeans and Bikinis is located at 971 Orange Avenue

 

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns

