COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the Coronado Municipal Golf Course will be open on a limited basis to players only.

This means that it is no longer safe to be anywhere on the course, even on the outskirts, unless you are golfing or an employee. The City asks the community to abide by its posted signs along Glorietta Boulevard.

San Diego County’s public health officer announced this week that starting May 1, restrictions would be relaxed for parks and golf courses, allowing for them to be reopened if cities can enforce social distancing. Cities are required to create and post a plan for how they will do that. The City submitted its plan for the Golf Course to County officials and is beginning to implement a phased reopening of the Golf Course.

“The Golf Course experience will be new for golfers as we move forward during this pandemic,” City Manager Blair King said. “We ask the community to be patient as we work to implement the new rules.”

Guests will be required to have a pre-reserved tee time prior to entering the parking lot. To reserve a tee time, call the Golf Course at (619) 522-6590 and follow the prompt to make a reservation. Cashless transactions must be conducted through a side service window. Golfers may not use a golf cart at this time or use a bag stand. Golfers must maintain social distancing and leave when the round is complete, among other practices.

The Golf Course will install signs to let people know the requirements for entry, such as taking your temperature, and the measures it will take to protect employees. The signs also will outline measures in place to prevent crowds from gathering and unnecessary contact as well as for cleaning public restrooms.

On Monday, April 27, the City reopened its beach to running and walking, and both the City and Port of San Diego approved recreational activities, such as surfing, swimming and kayaking, in local ocean and bay waters. The coordinated regional plan was developed and approved by regional lifeguards and police agencies and was dependent on when the County’s Public Health Official determined it was safe. On Friday, April 24, the health officer announced it was safe.

The County’s decision to further reduce restrictions at parks will allow visitors to sit by themselves or within a household unit and have a picnic. The City will follow the County’s lead.

The Golf Course’s phased reopening plan is subject to change depending on state and regional public health orders.

 

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

