Real Estate: A Nantucket Rental in Coronado (June 15 – August 15)

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

This Nantucket style home is an entertainer’s delight in a quiet neighborhood located at 315 F Avenue. With 7 separate outdoor entertaining spaces, top of the line Wolf and subzero appliances, 2 master bedrooms with private terraces, 2 additional private bedrooms with private bathrooms, a private backyard dining area w/ gourmet BBQ kitchen, and a rooftop deck complete with refrigerator, bar and seating for sunset cocktails that provide unobstructed 360 degree views highlighted by the downtown San Diego skyline. Walking distance to the beach, Coronado Village, and the Bay. View all photos here.

You won’t find another home like this! Live the Southern California dream and enjoy living the outdoor life in your own backyard! Just a few miles from our famous Coronado Beach and beautiful San Diego Bay.

Available June 15-August 15 – $22,500/month

To view more photos or to inquire about this property, click here.

Listing courtesy of:



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.