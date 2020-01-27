Real Estate: “Spreckels Park Corner” – Vacation Rental Available for 2020



This is your chance to enjoy the perfect family vacation in your DREAM house! Built and designed by the current owner, so much love and attention went into this home. Enjoy this peaceful, private backyard oasis while you entertain around the fire pit, watch some movies under the patio on the outdoor television, or stay cool in your beautiful private pool and spa.

This home takes the indoor/outdoor living of Southern California to the next level. Covered patios with outdoor dining, opening up to the spacious kitchen with custom countertops. You will also love to relax on the spectacular rooftop deck which boasts a fireplace, BBQ, bar, table seating and outdoor living room furniture with views from the ocean to downtown San Diego.

Inside the home is perfectly appointed with a formal dining area and breakfast table. Built-in bunk beds with separate Queen bed in the lower floor with a large lounging area. The top level surpasses expectations with two private guest rooms, a large balcony and a master bedroom suite with balcony overlooking backyard and neighboring Spreckels Park.

This home sits across from a spectacular community park where you will be able to enjoy the summer Concerts in the Park without having to leave the comfort of your home.

Offered at $18,000 for the Spring months and $35,000 for Summer months. Call Coronado Shores Co. at 619-435-6238 to inquire.

Check out the photo tour of “Spreckels Park Corner” below:

Listing courtesy of:



We built them. We sell them. We lease them.