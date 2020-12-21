Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Monday, December 21, 2020

Golf Carts Showcase Coronado Holiday Spirit – Photo Recap

By Jennifer Velez

‘Twas the week before Christmas
And all through the town
Golf carts were joyfully cruising around

Coronado families, grandparents, kids and dogs all donned festive attire and adorned their golf carts with candy canes, moose, stockings, dinosaurs, lights, Santas, wreaths, stuffed animals, and so much more as part of an impromptu tour to see Christmas lights around the island.

With the most decorated golf cart, Mike Mattheny, owner of Sundance Custom Golf Carts, led the parade of more than five dozen golf carts as they brought smiles to the many residents who came out of their homes to see the holiday cheer. This was a testament to the power of social media with just a post or two and the Coronado word of mouth chain that brought out this much Christmas spirit.

My family added a Grinch with presents to our cart to join the fun and assumed there might be a dozen or so golf carts participating. We were amazed at the array of people, pets, carts and holiday décor for the festivities that started at Star Park and looped around town to see Candy Cane Lane and the many brightly lit, decorated homes.

The Smith family joined in the fun on their bicycles.

Three generations of the Dodgen family – 96-year-old Rosemary, known as the original elf, accompanied by her daughter Pat and granddaughter Morgan Bower.

Twelve stockings adorned the golf cart of Rhonda and Mark Fleming, one for each of their grandchildren.

Taylor Tonkin had to get out a stepladder to decorate her family’s golf cart.

The Gray Family rocked the dinosaur theme for their cart.

Heather and Don McNeil brought along their festive furry friends Stan and Logan for a ride.

Alexander and Amelia Murray donned festive hats on the back of their cart.

The Atwood Family went all out with a moose theme.

Even our Grinch couldn’t steal all the holiday spirit!

 

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

