Golf Carts Showcase Coronado Holiday Spirit – Photo Recap

‘Twas the week before Christmas

And all through the town

Golf carts were joyfully cruising around

Coronado families, grandparents, kids and dogs all donned festive attire and adorned their golf carts with candy canes, moose, stockings, dinosaurs, lights, Santas, wreaths, stuffed animals, and so much more as part of an impromptu tour to see Christmas lights around the island.

With the most decorated golf cart, Mike Mattheny, owner of Sundance Custom Golf Carts, led the parade of more than five dozen golf carts as they brought smiles to the many residents who came out of their homes to see the holiday cheer. This was a testament to the power of social media with just a post or two and the Coronado word of mouth chain that brought out this much Christmas spirit.

My family added a Grinch with presents to our cart to join the fun and assumed there might be a dozen or so golf carts participating. We were amazed at the array of people, pets, carts and holiday décor for the festivities that started at Star Park and looped around town to see Candy Cane Lane and the many brightly lit, decorated homes.

