Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, September 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EducationFeatured

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

By Tyra Wu

The CUSD board will meet on Sept. 10 to take the next steps in forming an equity action plan.

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At a meeting in August, the school board decided not to adopt state recommended policy and is now in the process of developing its own. 

- Advertisement -

“Our board wanted to dig a little bit deeper and really make it our own, and really make it succinct to Coronado, and reflective of our community,” director of student services, Niamh Foley, said. 

On Sept. 9, the board will convene for a workshop in which they will discuss specific policy changes that will make up the equity action plan.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Fabiola Bagula, Ph.D, senior director of equity for the San Diego County Board of Education. (Photo from LinkedIn)

The workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Fabiola Bagula, the senior director of equity for the San Diego County Board of Education. On Sept. 10, the board will hold a meeting to adopt those policies. After that, they will create a committee of students, parents and community members who will help determine what areas the district should focus on. 

“We’ve had a lot of people say ‘I’d like to be a part of that,’” Foley said. “I’m seeking guidance from the county office of education, their equity department, in how we will determine who is on the committee. There will be community members, staff members, as well as student voices. It’s so imperative that we have our students in the committee and hear their experiences.”

August’s school board meeting was met with some apprehension from the community. 

More than a dozen community members submitted comments about the equity action plan. A number of them expressed concern that the school board would make changes too quickly. Others wanted more transparency about the process. Foley, however, says the community has been more understanding after her presentation at the meeting. 

Niamh Foley, CUSD Director of Student Services

“Prior to that, the misconception was that we were making a rash decision to adopt curriculum,” Foley said. “That is not at all the case. There was also some energy around the community that we were acting too quickly. I clarified that the equity committee would convene over the course of a two-year window. It really is a plan that we anticipate digging deep and really looking at the data, and using that data to really drive our decisions.”

Some community members also brought up the lack of racial diversity in the school administration, questioning if this would hinder their ability to create an equity action plan. However, Foley says inequities exist in many forms, not just in skin-tone. 

“As an educator, I wouldn’t want someone to say I hold a master’s degree in history and teaching credential in history, but I did not live through World War 1 therefore I’m not capable of teaching the story of World War 1 history,” Foley said. “People have to be allowed to share their story. Just because my skin is a different color than yours should not make me less able to bring equitable decisions to a school district.”

Foley says the district took what students and recent alumni said about issues of racism and discrimination at CUSD to heart. 

“What we heard from our students, who were extremely brave in standing up and sharing their stories, is that they didn’t get something that they needed, whether they felt they couldn’t share their opinion, didn’t have a teacher they could confide in, whatever that was,” Foley said. “We want to put those supports in place.”

Although the events of this summer have exposed racial inequities, Foley says the district has been doing equity work for years. 

“We’ve been doing this work but just have been calling it something different,” Foley said. “But when you look back at our goals and our guiding principles of our multi-tiered system of support, it really focuses on how we make sure students have what they need when they need it. And that to me is really the definition of viewing public education through an equity lens.”

She also says she’s seen change happening off campus as well. In her own personal life, she has found herself reading books she normally wouldn’t have thought to pick up, and having hard conversations about these topics. 

“I think if nothing else, it is opening those pathways to having what were previously viewed as uncomfortable conversations,” Foley said.

Related article:  Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Tyra Wu
Tyra Wu
Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

CHS Students Divided Over Distance Learning

Whether directly or indirectly, most all of us have experienced effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been hit hard by the ever-changing mandates...
Read more
Education

CHS Senior Sunrise Brightens Back-to-School

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Coronado High School class of 2021 certainly had a unique start to the school year. Coronado schools are using...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.