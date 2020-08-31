Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

By Jennifer Velez

Emile Fischbeck enjoys her 100th birthday celebration 

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her dad owned a car dealership which set the stage for her love of cars throughout her life. When asked her favorite car, she immediately responded “Porsche. If you are going to choose, you have to aim high class,” she laughs.

- Advertisement -

Friends and family gathered on Saturday, August 29, at the Coronado home of longtime friends Brian Scott and Lyn Collaton, to celebrate Emile, who is still sharp and spunky, as she presided over the crowd. Emile moved to Coronado when her son, John III, a Navy pilot veteran, rented and then bought a house on Pine Street in 2000. She also has a daughter Kimberly. Emile helped raise her grandchildren Sarah and John IV, who both attended Coronado High School. Some of her favorite memories with them include going to the beach together.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Emile.

- Advertisement -

Emile moved to Oceanside five years ago, living with her son, but has fond memories of the time she spent in Coronado. She quickly integrated as a member of the Red Hat Club and the Women’s Club. Creative from a young age, Emile resumed painting at the age of 85 with a special group of friends who painted together including Jean Garry, Jean Collaton, Nancy Shaughnessy, Bert Stroud, and Bryan Scott. Her favorite subjects to paint were people and palm trees. She and her friends also worked out at the Motion Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital. Emile remembers liking the treadmill, but not being so crazy about weightlifting. “My favorite part was after exercising when we would go to lunch and talk about politics and solve issues,” she recalls. Emile’s friends remember that she never missed a party, which often went into the wee hours of the morning with lots of food, laughing and movie watching.

Emile was a go-getter as a young professional in the 1930s and 1940s when she worked as the head of Wheelan Studios, with the responsibility of travelling across the country to oversee 22 camera studios. Her favorite camera will always be a Leica, and she enjoyed taking family photos throughout her life.

Emile deserves an award for one of the best honeymoons ever. She and her husband John, who were married for 43 years, took a new Packard on a six-month journey from Virginia to California and back, stopping in Mexico City and Guadalajara along the way. She still has the album filled with mementos from the trip. She loves travelling and has been to every state in the U.S. except Hawaii. When asked what her favorite travel destination was, she answered, “Somewhere I haven’t been. Russia sounds interesting.”

Emile couldn’t pinpoint one favorite Coronado memory, but said, “Every day was special and I feel blessed to have lived here.” She credits her long life to eating lots of chocolate and living by the mantra, “Don’t worry, Be happy!”

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Community Hero: Silver Strand Teacher Ellen Cody (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/GKv5GeRkY44
Read more
People

Coronado Boy Scout Troop 801 Promotes Four Eagle Scouts

On Saturday, April 22, 2020, Troop 801 held an Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony aboard USS Midway. Many congratulations to John Cook, Roman Goodmanson,...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
Community News

Rotary Emphasizes Supporting the Environment

Coronado Rotarians put “Supporting the Environment” into action on a steamy Saturday morning along the Silver Strand bike trail.Ivan Dunn, Rick Wilcoxon, and Frank...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

This article was updated on July 14 to reflect an update on Bluewater Boathouse's reopening.  Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from Sharp Coronado Hospital

With the renewed concerns about COVID-19 exposure, we reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital Chief Executive Officer Susan Stone, PhD RN FACHE, for answers...
Read more
Business

Worldwide Goods for a Good Cause at Fair Trade Décor

With masks as the new normal and quickly becoming a fashion statement, Elizabeth Paganelli, owner of Fair Trade Décor, quickly sold out of the...
Read more
Business

Coronado Ferry Landing Getting Back to Business

With its combination of shops and restaurants, the Coronado Ferry Landing was one of the places in town that didn’t entirely shut down during...
Read more
Business

Penny Rothschild and Emerald C Gallery Exude Creative Energy

An eclectic, creative space, with coastal vibe art, showcasing all mediums, is how Penny Rothschild describes Emerald C Gallery. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Penny...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

Nick Kato and Mayor Richard Bailey Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Mayor Richard Bailey.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I7KFpocpgIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLZIw0Ma2Kshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJz6RMLPU70 View the entire conversation here and learn more why I’m running for School Board. Submitted...
Read more

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Emile Fischbeck Celebrates Being 100 Years Young

Emile Fischbeck, who recently turned 100, started driving at the age of 12 before driver’s licenses were even in existence. Originally from Virginia, her...
Read more
Education

Local Group Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion at Coronado Schools

As the school year begins, a new local organization is calling on the Coronado Unified School District to build a more inclusive community. InclusioNado...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato Rolls Up His Sleeves: School Board Candidate Talks Budget, Diversity, and Teacher Compensation

Nick Kato is new to town, but he’s not wasting any time getting to know people. In fact, he’s chatted up some of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.