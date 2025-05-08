Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

Roll out the red carpet! The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will host this year’s awards show, the Digital Arts Extravaganza, on Thursday, May 22 from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. This exciting and interactive show features student work in photography, graphic design, film and animation. Not only are guests treated to amazing works of digital art, but they get to vote for “Viewer’s Choice” in several categories.
This year’s red carpet event features an artist’s reception, galleries for still artwork, and film festivals from animators and filmmakers. There will be live voting for best of show as well as an awards presentation.
“This is our end-of-the-year celebration, and it’s a culminating event where our level four students share their final capstone projects,” said Michelle Evenson, film and design teacher. “Students work for several weeks to create personal legacy projects to showcase at the Extravaganza.”
The event is almost entirely student-produced. The students created all the live voting forms, the gallery cards, and they also emcee the event.
The artist’s reception will open at 5 pm in the theatre lobby and will feature the works of photography, graphic design, and game design students. The film and animation screenings will begin promptly at 5:30 pm in the main theatre and conclude at 7:30 pm.
Get tickets at CoSASanDiego.com or at this link.