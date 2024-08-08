Community Effort to Restore and Return Historic Coronado High School Mosaic

Submitted by Coronado Cultural Arts

In an inspiring example of community spirit and dedication to preserving history, a mosaic art piece created by the Art Club at Coronado High School (CHS) in 1962-63 is set to return to its rightful home. This beloved piece of campus history, which narrowly escaped being lost during school renovations over a decade ago, will soon be restored and displayed at CHS, thanks to the combined efforts of the city, the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD), community members, educators, and local organizations.

The mosaic art piece depicts the historic Hotel Del Boat House and was proudly displayed at the old Coronado High School until it was demolished in 2013. When the old buildings were being demolished, Elizabeth Parker Chaffee and her husband found the art in a construction dumpster and saved it from going to a landfill.

In August 2015, Brad Gerbel, a member of the CHS Class of 1988, saw the work of art for sale online and posted about the discovery on Facebook, saying, “it’s a shame that this wasn’t saved or auctioned off, given the $90,000 price tag.”

Kelly Purvis, the Arts Administrator for the City of Coronado, saw Gerbel’s online post and reached out to the online seller who was advertising the piece of art. Purvis suggested a donation, but at the time that was not an option. In late 2023 Elizabeth Parker Chaffee contacted the Coronado Public Library about wanting to donate it to the library. Coronado Library Director Shaun Briley contacted Purvis, and they discussed the piece and felt it should be returned to its rightful owner, the Coronado High School.

Through Shane Schmeichel at Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA)/CHS and working with the art teachers at the school and CHS Principal Karin Mellina, Briley and Purvis were able to facilitate a donation of the piece via the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF). Just ten days before Christmas, the piece needed transport from San Diego to Coronado High School, and Todd Tanghe, owner of Dr. Electric volunteered to move the piece at no cost. It was no small feat as the piece was stored behind a home in San Diego and the heavy piece had to be carried down a narrow side yard and several stairs to safely stow it in the Dr. Electric truck. However, Todd would not accept any payment for the transport when he heard the history of the artwork.

The mosaic is now in storage and in need of restoration. Purvis contacted Kirstin Green, an artist who has created some of the city’s most beautiful mosaic tile works of art, for an estimate to do the restoration work and a commitment from the school district to install the piece in the interior of CHS to protect it from further damage from the elements. The tiles were originally set with resin that is degrading and will be reset with grout to preserve the art. The total cost of the project including a new frame and installation is estimated at $12,000.

Kelly Purvis reached out to Brad Gerbel and asked if he would help raise the money to repair this work of art. Gerbel contacted President & CEO Michelle Gilmore at the Coronado Schools Foundation, who has agreed to administer donations and payments for this project. An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $6,000 to kick-start this fundraising project. If donations for this project to CSF exceed $12,000, the excess will be used by the foundation to fund STEM and art programs at CUSD.

Tax deductible donations can be made to the Coronado Schools Foundation, earmarked for the mosaic restoration project. To make your tax-deductible donation through CSF visit https://bit.ly/ArtRestoration or Venmo: @coronadoschoolsfoundation (Charity) and add “CHS Art Restoration” in the memo. Checks can also be sent to Coronado Schools Foundation, 201 6th Street, Coronado, CA 92118. Please write “Mosaic Restoration” in the memo section of your check.

The goal is to raise the funds by August 31 so that the restoration work can start as soon as possible. Let’s come together to celebrate and preserve our shared history. With your help, we can finally bring this beautiful artwork back to life and home to the Coronado High School campus.

Submitted by Coronado Cultural Arts





