Armchair Travel: Island Hopping – January 18

Live the island life and hear about two distinctive locations as Spreckels Center Supervisor Dana Welch shares photos and stories from her recent trip to Sardinia and the Canary Islands. Learn about Sardinia’s beauty, geography, and old world villages along with the volcanic beauty of the Canary Islands. This presentation takes place at the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, January 18. Doors open at 6 pm for refreshments and the presentation begins at 6:30 pm. Cost for residents is $6 and $8 for nonresidents.

Taking a trip through the eyes of another is a great way to become acquainted with a new country and the person presenting! Please register no later than the day before by calling (619) 522-7343 or visiting https://bit.ly/3Gu6IIK to sign-up online.





