Real Estate: Oceanfront Dream Unit in El Camino Tower

Check out our New listing in El Camino Tower (1830 Avenida Del Mundo #406)
Oceanfront dream unit designed by Michael Roy! This two bedroom/two bathroom split double master floor plan offers “sit down” white water ocean views from Point Loma to Mexico. The beautiful remodel includes a Miele kitchen package, extensive granite and custom cabinetry, flooring and lighting. Enjoy sunsets and cool ocean breezes from the bistro balcony. The amenities at the Coronado Shores include 7 tennis courts, pickle ball courts, 4 pools, fitness center, and an oceanfront club house.
If interested please contact our Shore Life Luxury Team, Felicia Bell GRI (CalDRE #02014995) & Stacy Bell-Begin (CalDRE #00429681) today!
(619) 200-9184 | (619) 920-9124
Shore Life Luxury at the Coronado Shores Company is the mother-daughter real estate team of Felicia Bell and Stacy Bell Begin. As local experts, Felicia and Stacy provide personal attention to each and every client and up to date knowledge on the latest industry trends. We pride ourselves on our expertise and deep knowledge of the real estate market in Coronado. Our commitment to building personal relationships and providing the finest service possible is what sets Shore Life Luxury apart. Experience our personal brand of service and let Shore Life Luxury help you sell, buy or invest in Coronado!
Listing courtesy of:
We built them. We sell them. We lease them.