Thursday, September 22, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Oceanfront Dream Unit in El Camino Tower

3 min.
By Coronado Shores Co.

Check out our New listing in El Camino Tower (1830 Avenida Del Mundo #406)

Oceanfront dream unit designed by Michael Roy! This two bedroom/two bathroom split double master floor plan offers “sit down” white water ocean views from Point Loma to Mexico. The beautiful remodel includes a Miele kitchen package, extensive granite and custom cabinetry, flooring and lighting. Enjoy sunsets and cool ocean breezes from the bistro balcony. The amenities at the Coronado Shores include 7 tennis courts, pickle ball courts, 4 pools, fitness center, and an oceanfront club house.

If interested please contact our Shore Life Luxury Team, Felicia Bell GRI (CalDRE #02014995) & Stacy Bell-Begin (CalDRE #00429681) today!

(619) 200-9184 | (619) 920-9124

[email protected]

 

Shore Life Luxury at the Coronado Shores Company is the mother-daughter real estate team of Felicia Bell and Stacy Bell Begin. As local experts, Felicia and Stacy provide personal attention to each and every client and up to date knowledge on the latest industry trends. We pride ourselves on our expertise and deep knowledge of the real estate market in Coronado. Our commitment to building personal relationships and providing the finest service possible is what sets Shore Life Luxury apart. Experience our personal brand of service and let Shore Life Luxury help you sell, buy or invest in Coronado!

 

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 



Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.