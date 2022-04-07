Coronado Island Film Festival Returns for 7th Year; Opens Pass and Membership Sales for 2022

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is thrilled to announce it’s back in full swing for its 7th year, opening pass sales for the all-inclusive Emerald Badge on Thursday, April 7th. The annual festival will be held over five days, November 9-13, 2022, continuing the traditional festival format of in-person screenings, events, panels, parties and the premiere gala event, the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, in the Hotel Del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room.

The Emerald Badge, released in limited quantities, is the best way to experience all that the festival has to offer. VIP early reservations for films, events, parties, priority entry line, the Kick-off BASH (Taste of the Festival), Opening Night Film + After Party, Jury Awards, panels, Culinary Cinema Series, MasterLab Workshops, access to the Hospitality Lounge and hosted weekend happy hours.

In addition, this will be the first year the festival is introducing an Industry Badge, open to professionals in the entertainment industry. This will include the same features as the Emerald Badge, offered at a discounted rate. To qualify, please visit the website and submit the credential form. Once verified, the discount code will be confirmed.

Festival attendees have the opportunity to mingle with a variety of industry leaders including festival Host and Honorary Jury President, Film Critic, and Historian, Leonard Maltin, whose Industry Tribute Awards Gala has become the festival signature event honoring emerging talent, composers, cultural icons, humanitarians and legendary actors whose contributions have greatly impacted the film industry.

In 2019, CIFF presented Cloris Leachman with the Legacy Award, in 2020 to Director Chloé Zhao, who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Film, becoming the first woman of color, first Asian, and the second woman to receive this honor. In 2021, Nancy Utley was honored, whose 21 year legacy and stellar stewardship of Searchlight Pictures resulted in many of Searchlight’s most successful films to date with a total of 122 Golden Globe and 165 Oscar nominations including Best Picture Winners for Nomadland, The Shape of Water, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, and Slumdog Millionaire. Other past honorees include Oscar-winning Composers, Alexandre Desplat, and Kris Bowers, Oscar-winning actor and civics activist, Richard Dreyfuss, Oscar-winning Cinematographers Dean Cundey, John Toll, and Gabriel Beristain, Oscar-winning Make-Up Artist, Lois Burwell, Oscar-nominated Costume Designer, Mayes Rubeo, Oscar-nominated music legend, Diane Warren, and icons Michelle Philips and Stephen Bishop, actors, Alex Wolff, Andy Garcia, and Jacob Trembly and legacy actress Ann Blyth.

Continuing this year with strong submissions, CIFF will showcase another solid lineup of films stemming across all genres. Over the years, red carpet films went on to win Academy Awards awards, including King Richard, Jojo Rabbit, The Favourite, Marriage Story, Darkest Hour, Green Book, and Roma. Other notable films include The Finest Hours, Pig, Widows, 7 Days, and the 2021 Doc. Short Oscar-winner The Queen of Basketball, Oscar-nominated Narrative Short, Please Hold, the 2020 Oscar-nominated Live Action shorts, The Neighbors’ Window, and Nefta Football Club.

“2022 promises to be another stellar year for CIFF, ” states Executive Director, Merridee Book, “The quality, diversity and caliber of our programming is enhanced by our commitment to independent filmmakers, honoring the art of filmmaking by recognizing the collaborative contributors of the craft, and the engagement of our incredible attendees!”

Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker Daniel Kennedy notes, “This film festival is fabulous. If you are a filmmaker, you should submit your film but also plan to attend. The festival features several expert panels with heavy-weights that are working, or have worked for Searchlight, Disney, Apple TV, Dreamworks and more.”

The Emerald Badge is recommended, but individual tickets will be sold only online or at the festival box office closer to the festival date, and will be based on availability. Separate tickets to the coveted Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Gala will also be sold separately.

For festival information, or to purchase tickets and memberships please visit: www.coronadoislandfilmfest.com.





