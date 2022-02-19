Schoolhouse Rock Set to Shake up the Stage, First Musical Theater Production for CMS APA in More than Two Years

The current Coronado Middle School students who earned coveted spots in Advanced Performing Arts (APA) group never had a chance to do what they wanted: to perform a musical theater production in front of a live audience. The global pandemic had other plans, and curtailed all APA performances; the last one was a production of “13: the Musical” which happened just four days before the shutdown in March 2020.

But now, two years into the program, the kids will finally get their chance: they will perform the musical Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. on March 4, 5 and 6 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Main Stage Theatre. The nostalgic production is based on the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught grammar, math and history through clever songs and animation. The musical is sure to enchant friends, family members and audience members of all ages as the cast embarks on a retro-styled learning adventure through song and dance.

“I am thrilled that we are able do this now, after having to be so distant from each other for so long,” said Maya Hurst, who sings the solo “Elbow Room.” “Now we finally have the chance to do it together.”

Almost 40 students, including those in both Advanced Performing Arts and Performing Arts, have been hard at work in 6th and 7th periods perfecting their scenes and song and dance routines. In a recent rehearsal, the performers said the songs were both challenging and catchy.

The best part? The musical allows for all the APA performers to enjoy their time in the spotlight: there are than 11 solos in the all-female cast.

“What I like is that all of these students are so different in personalities, and they come together with all of their talents and likes and dislikes to produce something special,” said Linda Kullmann, Performing Arts and Choir Educator. “I love that in this musical, every solo is someone different, it gives more opportunity to have more kids have their time to be on stage and singing.”

Grace Dabbieri, who performs the solo “Interplanet Janet,” says she is excited to be able to perform live again.

“I missed it so much,” says Dabbieri. “Schoolhouse Rock is a great production because so many people get a chance to perform a solo, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Some of the students say they are nervous: the musical involves props, technical numbers and lots of choreography. One performer noted the challenging staging, but shared that practice makes perfect.

“Remembering the blocking is hard,” said Delaney Lord, who sings the solo “Unpack Your Adjectives.” “It takes a while to get it down. But once you remember what it is, it’s easy to improve and make it better.”

Kullmann isn’t worried. She says the rehearsal process helps the kids get familiar with what they’re doing on stage, and helps them feel very natural in front of an audience.

“No matter what their nerves are, they’re going to get channeled into the performance itself,” says Kullmann. “I’ll be in the wings, like a proud parent, watching the kids do something amazing.”

Marley Van Tuyl, who performs in the finale “Interjection,” says that it will be rewarding to be in front of a live audience again.

“It’s going to feel special to be on stage again, after working so hard with our cast members and directors,” says Van Tuyl. “We can finally show what we have accomplished on the stage.”

The production of Schoolhouse Rock will be performed in masks, which requires the actors to be more expressive with their gestures and facial expressions. But Kullman says the performers are up for the challenge.

“This performance means the world to me after being stifled for almost two years,” said Kullmann. “To finally get to see my kids and get them interacting and singing, I don’t take it for granted anymore.”

Community members are encouraged to buy their tickets at this link before the show sells out.

https://coronadoms.myschoolcentral.com





