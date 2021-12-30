Thursday, December 30, 2021
Community News

Coronado Shoreline Added to County Beach Closure

By Managing Editor

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality today extended the beach water closure to include the Coronado Shoreline. The closure states to avoid water contact in the closure area due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River as a result of recent rains and runoff. The closure has been extending northward since December 8 with the most previous addition being Silver Strand Beach Shoreline added on Dec. 28.

Signs will be posted at the beach until DEHQ staff’s beach water sampling program shows that the water is safe.

Image: SDBeachInfo.com Dec. 30, 2021

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

