Coronado Shoreline Added to County Beach Closure

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality today extended the beach water closure to include the Coronado Shoreline. The closure states to avoid water contact in the closure area due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River as a result of recent rains and runoff. The closure has been extending northward since December 8 with the most previous addition being Silver Strand Beach Shoreline added on Dec. 28.

Signs will be posted at the beach until DEHQ staff’s beach water sampling program shows that the water is safe.





