Sunday, December 26, 2021
Old Goats Kids Who Care Honor Local for Heroic Actions

Submitted Content

By Managing Editor

After seeing the below post on Facebook, the Old Goats Kids Who Care wanted to honor Janice Rhea for her actions in helping to save a young girl on the bridge on December 17.

The Kids presented Rhea with a gift certificate on Friday, December 24.

Jordanne Peterson, Jack Elardo, Janice Rhea, Bella Moffett, Grace Elardo, Kylie Peterson. Submitted photo.

Rhea’s Facebook post:

“Last night Mike, Jaden, Jim & I were coming home from dinner. On the way over the bridge we saw a young girl on a electric scooter heading to the top. She stopped at the top. Got off and got on the edge. I told Jaden the stop the car NOW! First one out, Jim. (I was in back seat with the doors child proof locked)

He stood and ask for her hand.

She would not budge!

Telling us to leave her alone!

I told Jaden to unlock my door!!!

As fast as she unlocked it, I flew out and tackled her! Pulling her down, like she was my own!!

I yanked her off the edge and hugged her as tight as I could! (she was strong for a small girl) until two other men got out of cars to help hold her. Police came & took her. She looked young (maybe 20 max) ready to end her life in the moment.

While I held her super tight (she was definitely trying to get away) she told me she had an eating disorder that no one understood. And she was poor & couldn’t get help. She gave me her phone number after the police detained her.

I hope she calls me back someday.

Her name is Semina.

Please pray for her and all the others hurting so much they feel it’s easier to die than live. It happens every two weeks here. Doubles during the holidays.”

After that night Semina did contact Rhea, who has set up a GoFundMe page for Semina to help her get into a treatment program.

 

Submitted by Old Goats Kids Who Care

 



Managing Editor
