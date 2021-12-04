Real Estate: Perfect One Bedroom Unit with Large Usable Balcony

Check out our new listing in El Camino Tower – 1830 Avenida Del Mundo #403.

El Camino Tower is steps away from the beach, tennis courts, and lap pool and glorious hot tub. Perfect one bedroom unit with large usable balcony with views to Glorietta Bay. Secure and private. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops throughout. Two parking spaces are tandem, plus storage cage. Ideal purchase for investors…unit is leased through August 15, 2022. Unit is tenant occupied.

Listed at $1,225,000! If interested please contact our listing agent, Martha Kuenhold (CalDRE #01369875) today at 619-987-7725.

info@coronadoshoresco.com

619-435-6234

The Coronado Shores Co. (DRE #00658736) is a boutique real estate brokerage that originally built the 10 towers at the Coronado Shores, now we sell & lease them! Our bread and butter are the Shores, but our sales and leasing agents have years of experience with Real Estate transactions throughout San Diego County.

