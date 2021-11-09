Donations Being Accepted for Junior Enlisted Military Christmas Store

San Diego Military Outreach Ministries is collecting items for their annual Junior Enlisted Military Christmas Store which will be hosted by Graham Memorial Church in Coronado and will serve junior enlisted families.

The Christmas Store at Graham Memorial Church will provide families the opportunity to “shop” for their children for free while taking advantage of provided childcare and gift wrapping. This program helps to ease the financial burden that many junior enlisted sailors feel during the holiday season.

How you can help

Donations of new unwrapped toys and gift cards for ages newborn to 17, as well as monetary donations can be dropped off at the Coronado Police Station (700 Orange Avenue) and Graham Memorial Church (959 C Avenue). The deadline for monetary donations is December 6 and for gift items is December 13. If you would like to request a pickup of your donation, or for more information, email bestpcsever@gmpc.org.

For monetary donations, you can make a check out to Graham Memorial Church and note “Military Christmas Store” in the subject line. 100% of the funds will go towards gifts for the children.





