Friday, October 15, 2021
Book Talk: “Down Deep” with USS Seawolf commander Captain Charles R. MacVean

By Coronado Public Library Events

Do a deep dive into life aboard a submarine on Thursday, October 21 at 7 pm with Captain Charlie MacVean as he discusses the book that features him, “Down Deep: Captain Charles R. MacVean, U.S. Navy (Ret.), PhD: Courage • Leadership • Hijinks” (published June 2021) with the book’s author, John Freeman. This event is presented by the Coronado Public Library.

During the mid-1970s, MacVean led the USS Seawolf submarine in the most daring and dangerous undersea missions of the Cold War.

Retired and now in his early 80s, Charlie is a long-time Point Loma resident and popular guest speaker. He is among a small handful of military leaders and astronauts who have received not just one, but two Distinguished Service Medals.

“Down Deep” is a self-published biography of Captain MacVean (Ret, U.S. Navy), an “as told to” collection of sea stories, by turns rollicking and gripping, that reflect his legacy of heroism and hijinks.

This event will be held on Zoom. Please register to receive the Zoom link via email. To register, visit the Library’s events calendar at cplevents.org and click on the event title on the event date (October 21).



Coronado Public Library Events

