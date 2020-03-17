Bluewater Customers Enjoy Special Incentives on National Drink Holidays in 2020

Coronado's popular restaurant makes it easy to pair seafood with the perfect wine, beer or cocktail

Bluewater Boathouse and its affiliated California and Arizona restaurants in the Bluewater Grill family are celebrating National Beer, Wine, Martini, Mai Tai and Tequila Days with special savings meant to compliment the West’s freshest sustainable seafood and shellfish.

Selected savings on the drink holidays are being offered at Bluewater Grill restaurants in Newport Beach, Redondo Beach, Temecula, Santa Barbara, Carlsbad and Phoenix; Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in Coronado; and at Bluewater Avalon, Toyon Grill by Bluewater and El Galleon on Catalina Island.

On April 7’s National Beer Day, High Spot draft beers are just $5 all day long at all ten restaurants. Seafood lovers can quench their thirst with Blonde, Pale Ale or IPA varieties. The offer is being repeated in Aug. 7’s International Beer Day and Sept. 7’s National Beer Lover’s Day.

On National Wine Day on May 25, all bottles of wine at all restaurants are $10 off and glasses of house wine are $5. The offers are an extension of Bluewater’s everyday no-corkage-fee policy.

“Every day is National Wine Day at Bluewater restaurants,” said Jimmy Ulcickas, co-founder and co-owner of Bluewater Grill. “We want our customers to fully appreciate how well certain wines pair with our seafood and shellfish, so we waive the corkage fee all year long.”

Three weeks later on National Martini Day on June 19, cocktail purists can enjoy classic Lemon Drop and Cosmopolitan Martinis made with vodka or gin for just $8, a $4 saving off the regular $12 price.

And then on National Mai Tai Day on June 30, customers receive a free Captain’s Mai Tai when they purchase a Bluewater Grill Camp Mug for $10 (while supplies last). Those who bring in a previously purchased Bluewater Grill Camp Mug can fill it for just $8.

According to legend, the famous Polynesian cocktail containing variations of rum, Curacao liqueur, Orgeat syrup and lime juice was created by Victor Bergeron as the inspiration for his chain of Trader Vic’s restaurants and Tiki Bars starting in the 1940s.

Finally, on July 24’s National Tequila Day, Bluewater repeats its Margarita Day offer: $9 for Pilikia Margaritas at Bluewater Grills, Prickly Pear Margaritas at Toyon Grill and Original Cuervo Margarita at El Galleon.