Pet of the Week: Boxer, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Make the Days Count with Boxer…

Sweet and spunky Boxer came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when his owner could no longer care for him. This handsome senior seems to have taken a tip from another famous boxer, Muhammed Ali, who once said “Don’t count the days; make the days count.”

Boxer is a curious, engaging feline who enjoys patrolling the cat community room and taking in everything that’s going on.

Boxer is a friendly, laid-back guy who enjoys hanging out with his human pals.

As a senior fellow, Boxer doesn’t need much. A soft bed, a warm lap, and a little love and affection are all he needs to be content.

Although Boxer is a senior, he acts and looks like a young man, and is a happy and healthy guy.

Boxer’s Stats: male, 17 years old, Brown/White Tabby DSH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV and FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $35

Are you looking for a laid-back buddy to brighten your days? Come meet Boxer today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website. And please check out Boxer’s full profile!